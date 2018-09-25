​​​
  3. Two militants killed in encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants killed in encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir

Two unidentified militants were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said.

By: | Srinagar | Published: September 25, 2018 10:40 PM
two militants killed in jammu and kashmir, Srinagar, Baramulla district, indian army The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces. (Representative image: PTI)

Two unidentified militants were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bomai area of Sopore town this morning following information about presence of militants in the area, he said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces. “In retaliatory action, two militants have been killed so far,” the official said, adding that search operation was underway. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras is being ascertained, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top