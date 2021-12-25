Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam village area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, after specific inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Saturday, even as another gunfight broke out in Pulwama, police said.The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam village area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, after specific inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

“During the search operation, as the presence of the terrorists was ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender. However, they refused and fired indiscriminately on the joint search party, who retaliated, and an encounter ensued,” he said.

Two terrorists were killed in the gun battle, and their bodies were retrieved from the site, the official said.He identified them as Sajad Ahmad Chak of Braripora in Shopian and Raja Basit Yaqoob of Achan Litter in Pulwama.”As per police records, both are categorised as terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases. Besides, slain terrorist Chak was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting young people to join terror folds,” the official said.

Incriminating materials and arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles, four AK magazines and 32 rounds, were recovered from their possession, he said.The official added that another encounter has broken out between militants and security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district.The operation is going on, he said.