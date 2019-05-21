Two DRG personnel injured in IED blast by Naxals

By:
Published: May 21, 2019 12:09:06 PM

The patrolling team, comprising personnel from the DRG and the Special Task Force, was cordoning off a forest at a hill near Gogunda, when the ultras triggered the IED blast, he said.

naxals blast, IED blast by Naxals, Chhattisgarh, Sukma district, Gogunda village, Special Task ForceThe incident took place near Gogunda village, located around 500 km from here, when a joint team of security men was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said. (Representational image)

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured on Tuesday when Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said. The incident took place near Gogunda village, located around 500 km from here, when a joint team of security men was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

The patrolling team, comprising personnel from the DRG and the Special Task Force, was cordoning off a forest at a hill near Gogunda, when the ultras triggered the IED blast, he said. This led to an exchange of fire between the two sides, he said.

“Two DRG jawans received injuries in the blast,” the official said. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured personnel were evacuated from the forest, he said, adding they will be be airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

