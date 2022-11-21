Two-day conclave by Army celebrate role of North East region in Nation building

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that development initiatives in the North East have transformed ‘Look East policy’ into ‘Act East Policy’, leading to all round developments in the region, enabling these states to improve trade with South East Asian Nations.

He was addressing the two-day conclave on the theme ‘Celebrating Contribution of India’s North East Region (NER) in Nation Building’, organised by Indian Army and State Governments of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland as well as North Eastern Zone Cultural Council (NEZCC) at Guwahati, through a video message.

The Defence Minister said that Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Master Plan would act as force multiplier in developing infrastructural facilities in North East region. “Whether it is road construction, expansion of railways or improvement of waterways, through Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti, we are committed to strengthen the pace of development. We have also made a lot of progress in the field of energy. We have ensured the progress in Solar and Hydel Projects, and have done the work of providing electricity in every nook and corner.”

Underlining the Telecom revolution made by India by joining select countries where 5G facilities have been introduced, Singh assured the people of expanding the telecom facilities across the North Eastern states, “This will ensure economic development, good governance and public welfare.”

The Defence Minister further said that building of New India can be possible only with Bold Policy Reforms, World Class Infrastructure and Top Class Talent. “Through health, education, environment, sports, rural development, employment and small-scale industries, we are committed to the development of each and every citizen of the North East.”

Paying tribute to valour and bravery of many heroes and heroines of North-Eastern region, Singh remembered the way the great commander Lachit Borphukan led the Ahom army in the Battle of Saraighat, against the Mughals.

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, Indian Army, under the aegis of HQ Eastern Command organised this two-day Conclave on the theme of ‘Celebrating Contribution of India’s North East Region (NER) in Nation Building’ on Movember 20 and 21 .

As part of the celebration, the brave Veer Naris of the region were felicitated during a special event on 20 November 2022 at Narangi Military Station. About 100 Veer Naris attended the first of its kind outreach program. The celebrations also included the first ever Drone Show at Guwahati.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita and other dignitaries were also present in the conclave.