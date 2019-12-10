Two CRPF men killed, 2 injured in Jharkhand fratricide incident

Ranchi | Published: December 10, 2019 11:28:26 AM

An Assistant Commandant-rank officer and an Assistant Sub-Inspector have been killed while two troops have been injured in the fratricidal incident that took place at 9:30 PM on Monday night, they said. 

Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were killed and two injured in an alleged fratricidal incident in Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the ‘charlie’ company of the 226th battalion of the force in Bokaro, they said. An Assistant Commandant-rank officer and an Assistant Sub-Inspector have been killed while two troops have been injured in the fratricidal incident that took place at 9:30 PM on Monday night, they said. 

The alleged perpetrator is amongst the injured, officials said. The unit was deployed for polls in the state where voting for two phases has been completed and three more are to go. 

The injured troops have been evacuated to the state capital. Senior CRPF and state police officials have rushed to the spot. “The reason for the incident is not known as of now. An inquiry has been ordered,” a senior Central Reserve Police Force officer said.

  DEFENCE
