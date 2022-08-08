Twelfth Defence Exhibition scheduled between October 18-22

The stage is all set to host the 12th DefExpo on Land, Naval and Homeland Security systems. The exhibition will be hosted between October 18-22 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and will showcase the equipment and skill set of the Armed Forces, Defence PSUs and Industry. This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence and target of $5 billion worth defence exports by 2025.

The five-day event, which is considered to be the largest in Asia, will have three business days and two public days and will be at Sabarmati River Front. The expo is also expected to showcase Gujarat as an investment destination for the defence and aerospace sector.

Based on the detailed statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the expo which was postponed earlier this year due to logistical problems being faced by the participating companies and countries.

However, Financial Express Online has reported that due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the show had to be postponed.

Expo location

Inaugural event and seminars at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre and Helipad Exhibition Centre, and Live demo at Sabarmati River Front.

To forge partnerships between companies, there will be events like Bandhan, webinars and seminars which will help to showcase MSMEs/start-ups, Artificial Intelligence in defence, cutting-edge technology solutions for future battlefields.

The country has established itself as an emerging defence manufacturing destination with several international orders being bagged by the private and public sector companies.

The DefExpo this year coincides with India’s celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This year the theme is ‘Path to Pride’. This will encourage the citizens to participate in nation building through building indigenous military platforms and weapons.

Several policy reforms have been introduced by the Ministry of Defence including 74 percent Foreign Direct Investment through the automatic route; has released three positive lists of items that can be procured from the domestic companies.

Also in 2021, the government has launched seven new defence companies; Defconnect; Artificial Intelligence in Defence (AiDef); Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX); Defence Innovation Start-up Challenge (DISC); among others.

According to the statement there will be active participation from Indian companies at the DefExpo 2022 where they will showcase their equipment and forge business partnerships. It will also be an opportunity to discover new avenues for technology absorption, boost investment and expand manufacturing capabilities and capacities.

There will be booking through a dedicated DefExpo website which will provide online services to exhibitors, informative content, and indigenous defence products and also promote the heritage of Gujarat.

Those participants who retained their presence despite the post postponement will be reallocated their space. And bookings for new space will start August 15, 2022.