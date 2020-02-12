Trump India visit: US President expects 5-7 million people to welcome PM Modi, him in Ahmedabad for Howdy Modi-style event

Calling PM Modi a gentleman, Trump said he was looking forward to his first visit to the country. (Reuters)

Trump India visit: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is looking forward to his first visit to India later this month. The US President will travel to India on a two-day trip from February 24 and during his visit, he will also travel to Ahmedabad in PM Modi’s home state, Gujarat. Trump is expecting at least five to seven million people to welcome him in Ahmedabad, as reported by ANI. PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump are slated to address a joint meeting in Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium.

Trump on Tuesday reportedly said that PM Modi told him that millions of people will welcome him all the way from the airport in Ahmedabad to the new Motera Stadium. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Trump will be attending an event at the Ahmedabad stadium on lines of the ‘Howdy Modi’ event that took place in Houston in September last year. Trump has indicated that his visit to India may lead to the two countries signing a trade deal, said a PTI report.

On his trip to India, Trump will be accompanied by US First Lady Melania Trump and the both will interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian society. Calling PM Modi a gentleman, Trump said he was looking forward to his first visit to the country. Donald Trump’s visit was announced by the White House on Monday on its official website revealing the date and venue of the trip. The visit will also provide an opportunity for both countries to strengthen their bilateral ties and further improve their strategic relationship.

An MEA statement also said that the relationship between US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi has evolved over the years with significant progress in areas like trade, defence, counter-terrorism, regional and global issues and also people-to-people ties.