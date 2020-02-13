Trump India Visit: Modi’s Ahmedabad ready to ask ‘Kem Chho Mr President’ in a ‘Howdy Modi’ type event

‘Kem Chho Mr President’ is tentatively going to be the title of the magnificent evening ceremony, coined on the pattern of Howdy Modi event. (Reuters)

Donald Trump India visit: Awaited since 2017, the first visit of US President Donald Trump has finally been announced and Trump along with first lady Melania Trump is coming on a two-day visit to India on February 24. Apart from the bilateral business which is eyeing with the possible announcement of a trade deal between the two countries, it is Ahmedabad, which is going to face all the spotlight during the visit. A massive event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium, on the lines of Howdy Modi event, is in the works, according to a report in the Indian Express. ‘Kem Chho Mr President’ is tentatively going to be the title of the magnificent evening ceremony, coined on the pattern of Howdy Modi event. The ‘Howdy Modi’ event took place in Houston during the US visit of PM Modi last the year where Modi shared the stage with Trump and interacted with the Indian diaspora.

Preparations to welcome the US president are in full swing in Ahmedabad with officials working round the clock to put up a stupendous show. Hustle-bustle of laying roads, cushioning the pathways with carpet and smell of fresh paint on the city’s railings have become the order of the day, according to the report. The Motera area, which houses the newly constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel cricket stadium, is also bustling with the activity of organisers. The stadium which is being touted as the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1.10 lakh people might also come in handy to handle the huge crowd expected to be present at the event. Invites have already been sent to a lot of people from Gujarati diaspora living in the United States.

Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community, which has traditionally supported Modi since his Gujarat days, have also been invited to the event. Members of our community have been invited by top leaders to the event and asked to be present in their traditional dress, Gujarat Wakf Board Chairman Sajjad Hira was quoted as saying.

Apart from the evening event at Motera, President Trump is also expected to pay a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram on the day he reaches Ahmedabad. Announcing the Presidential visit, the White House spokesperson had emphasised on the role that Ahmedabad played in the life of Mahatma Gandhi