Trump India visit dates out! US President, First Lady Melania to be in India soon; Delhi, Ahmedabad visits in itinerary

Trump India visit dates: Dates for Donald Trump’s much-awaited trip to India have been announced today! US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi from February 24 to 25, the White House announced early on Tuesday morning. According to the official tweet by the White House, Trump’s trip to India will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership. It also said that Trump’s visit will highlight the strong and enduring bond between Americans and Indians. The US President and First Lady will also visit Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which is PM Narendra Modi’s home state, as reported by ANI.

On January 16, the Ministry of External Affairs had announced that India and the US are in contact and discussing the proposed visit of Donald Trump. However, the exact dates were not known then. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had then said that speculations had been made for months over Trump’s visit ever since PM Modi invited him on his trip to Houston in the US. As quoted by ANI, Raveesh Kumar said, “Speculations have been made on this for months… When PM Modi met Trump, he had invited him to India… Both the countries are in contact over this. We will share with you as and when we get concrete information.”

During the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston in September last year, PM Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump and invited him and his family to visit India, saying the trip would give new heights to US and India’s shared dreams. PM Modi’s invitation was reiterated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar when they had called on Trump in White House after meeting American officials Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington, December 2019.