LIVE: Donald Trump, Melania in Delhi today; defence deals, trade talks lined up with PM Modi

Donald Trump India visit today in Delhi Live Updates: The President of the US (POTUS) Donald Trump, wife and First Lady of the US (FLOTUS) Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump’s state visit to India has entered the crucial third and final leg. The family of US has already reached Delhi after visiting Ahmedabad and Taj Mahal at Agra on Monday. Both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding meetings as mega announcements are expected around $3 billion defence deals. Apart from this, significant progress is likely to be made on the trade deal front, science and technology, space missions and Research and Development. Along with the deal talks, there will be key events for Trump to attend at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rajghat, Hyderabad House, ITC Maurya Hotel, and the US embassy in the national capital on Tuesday. President Trump will be leaving for the US on Tuesday 10 PM.
On Monday, President Trump, his family members and prominent delegates arrived at Ahmedabad airport. PM Modi accompanied them to the Sabarmati Ashram, and Motera cricket stadium where both the leaders addressed a gathering of over one lakh during the Namaste Trump event. President Trump and his family then flew to Agra onboard his Air Force One special flight. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Agra airport. President, Trump along with his wife, daughter and son-in-law visited iconic Taj Mahal and enjoyed sunset. After that, they set out for flight journey to Delhi.
Highlights
Parts of Delhi have turned into a fortress owing to US President Donald Trump's state visit to the national capital. SWAT commandos, harp shooters and snipers have been deployed on high-rise buildings. The entry and exit to ITC Maurya hotel are being monitored and bookings have been closed till Trump's staying. Delhi police personnel, 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed. Hundreds of high-definition CCTV cameras with night vision have been installed.
American real estate mogul turned US President Donald Trump has a substantial commercial interests in India. He has Trump Towers in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon. Donald Trump Organisation has invested in luxurious residential as well as hotel sector in India.
After arriving in Delhi with his family members and key American delegates, US President Donald Trump has been staying at luxurious ITC Maurya Hotel's mansion-like Grand Presidential Suite. The same hotel in the national capital hosted fromer US presidents such as Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W Bush and Barack Obama.
After visiting Sabarmati Ashram and Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and Taj Mahal in Agra, US President Donald Trump reached Delhi on Monday evening. President Trump has hectic schedule today with the day beginning at 9 AM in Rashtrapati Bhawan
US President Donald Trump addressed a gathering of over 1 lakh people at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The American President talked about his bonding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his knowledge about Indian culture and history, US-India bilateral relationships, mega defence deal, "Islamic terrorism", and Pakistan.
US President Donald Trump has arrived in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a 36-hour visit to India. Interestingly, this is President Trump's first state visit to the country. President Trump is in Delhi on February 25. He will be leaving for the US today at 10 PM
US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump will be accorded the ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. Trump's Delhi visit will be packed with a visit to the Rajghat, meeting and talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House, joint statements, and meetings at the US embassy. Donald Trump and his wife will attend a special dinner gathering at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before departing for the US.