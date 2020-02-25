LIVE: Donald Trump, Melania in Delhi today; defence deals, trade talks lined up with PM Modi

Trump in Delhi LIVE: Both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding meetings as mega announcements are expected around $3 billion defence deals.

Donald Trump India visit today in Delhi Live Updates: The President of the US (POTUS) Donald Trump, wife and First Lady of the US (FLOTUS) Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump’s state visit to India has entered the crucial third and final leg. The family of US has already reached Delhi after visiting Ahmedabad and Taj Mahal at Agra on Monday. Both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding meetings as mega announcements are expected around $3 billion defence deals. Apart from this, significant progress is likely to be made on the trade deal front, science and technology, space missions and Research and Development. Along with the deal talks, there will be key events for Trump to attend at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rajghat, Hyderabad House, ITC Maurya Hotel, and the US embassy in the national capital on Tuesday. President Trump will be leaving for the US on Tuesday 10 PM.

On Monday, President Trump, his family members and prominent delegates arrived at Ahmedabad airport. PM Modi accompanied them to the Sabarmati Ashram, and Motera cricket stadium where both the leaders addressed a gathering of over one lakh during the Namaste Trump event. President Trump and his family then flew to Agra onboard his Air Force One special flight. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Agra airport. President, Trump along with his wife, daughter and son-in-law visited iconic Taj Mahal and enjoyed sunset. After that, they set out for flight journey to Delhi.

Track Financial Express Online for the all the latest live updated from Trump's Delhi visit today:

