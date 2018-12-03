TROPEX: India’s full military might to be on display as three services sharpen their joint war skills

Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya; centre, taking party in TROPEX 2017. (Twitter: @indiannavy)

The Indian Navy will be conducting its flagship Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise, (TROPEX), from January end till early March next year, says the chief of the Indian Navy ahead of the Navy Day tomorrow.

In the current security scenario and with India’s increased role in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the Indo-Pacific, the TROPEX assumes great significance. This will provide an opportunity to test the combat capability of the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Coast Guard, and strengthened interoperability and joint operations in complex conflict situation.

“The exercise will see participation of all our operational ships, submarines and aircraft as well as units from the Indian Coast Guard,” Admiral Sunil Lanba told media persons at the annual press interaction in New Delhi.

According to the Navy Chief, in addition, significant participation from the Indian Army and Air Force will truly enhance the integrated operations of the three Services.

As part of TROPEX, the Indian Navy would also be conducting a large-scale coastal defence exercise ‘Exercise Sea Vigil’ which will involve all stakeholders across mainland and island territories.

“The aim of such an exercise is to test the robustness of our entire coastal security apparatus through his massive exercise,” the chief added.

The yearly exercise takes place on the Western Seaboard which will have participation of over 45 ships from both the Western and Eastern Naval Commands of the Indian Navy, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, submarines including the nuclear powered Chakra, naval aircraft MiG-29K, helicopters as well as ships from the Coast Guard. Since its a tri-service exercise troops from the Army and fighter aircraft from the Indian Air Force including the SU-30 MKI, Jaguars and the AWACs are expected to participate in this.

This exercise is conducted to test the various aspects of not only joint combat capabilities but also to test the war capabilities of the three services in a war like situation. And helping in validating operational warfighting concepts and to provide very important lessons that will help the services to further sharpen their skills.