Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief Northern Command today visited and interacted with troops deployed on the highest battlefield in the world.
He was accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps.
He commended the troops for their high level of operational preparedness deployed in Siachen Glacier despite the extreme harsh weather conditions where temperatures are dipping below -30 C.
