  3. Tral encounter: Two security personnel martyred, one terrorist killed in Laam forest gunbattle

Two security force personnel and a militant were today killed in an encounter in a forest area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

By: | Srinagar | Published: April 24, 2018 1:58 PM
The slain security force personnel have been identified as Sepoy Ajay and Constable Lateed Gujri.

Two security force personnel and a militant were today killed in an encounter in a forest area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said a gunbattle broke out between militants and security forces when the ultras opened fire. In the fierce exchange of fire, an Army soldier and a policeman sustained injuries. They were evacuated to hospitals here but succumbed to injuries, the official said.

The slain security force personnel have been identified as Sepoy Ajay and Constable Lateed Gujri. A militant was also killed in the gunbattle, the official said adding search operation was still going on in the forest area.

