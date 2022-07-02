Towards greener marine shipping: MDL launches FCEV

In a step towards achieving green shipping, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) located in Mumbai has successfully launched Fuel Cell Electric Vessel (FCEV) prototype. This is the very first hydrogen boat prototype which has been conceptualized and developed by MDL with technology partners – Tata Advanced Systems Ltd & Vijai Marine Services Pvt Ltd.

More about FCEV

This FCEV will use a green hydrogen cell system and it is a 6 passenger boat. The boat according to an official statement of MDL is fitted with a 6 KW Electric OBM, a 10.2 KWH Battery Fuel Cell System.

It has the capability to run for almost 22 hours with compressed Hydrogen filled in PESO approved Cylinders.

Hydrogen fuel cell systems have zero toxic emission, few moving parts with low heat and acoustic signature.

The shipyard has been in the news because of Scorpene class submarines being constructed in joint collaboration with French company NAVAL Group and delivering it to the Indian Navy.

The shipyard has now developed the Fuel Cell based Electric Vessels, setting an example of how innovation can save the planet and adopting sustainable cost-effective alternate fuel.

Who was present?

Chairman and Managing Director VAdm Narayan Prasad (IN Retd.), MDL, Cdr Jasbir Singh (Retd.), Director (Submarine and Heavy Engineering), Sanjeev Singhal, Director (Finance), Biju George, Director (Shipbuilding) and Cdr Vasudev Puranik (Retd.), Director (Corporate Planning and Personnel). Also present were senior executives from Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. and MDL.

CSL does it first

Earlier this year, keeping in pace with Global Maritime Transitions, Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) was identified by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to develop the country’s indigenous Hydrogen Fuelled Electric Vessels.

It has partnered with KPIT Technologies Limited and Indian Register of Shipping for developing rules and regulation for such vessels.

The vessel being built at CSL is expected to come around Rs 17.50 crores and based on the information available in the public domain 75 percent of this cost will be funded by the centre.

More about Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vessel

It is based on Low Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Technology (LT-PEM) called Fuel Cell Electric Vessel (FCEV).

This new Hydrogen Fuel cells technology is environment friendly, with zero emission, direct current (DC) power source is now being developed for marine application. This technology has several applications and can be used not only in transportation but in material handling, emergency backup power applications, and stationary, portable, and emergency backup power applications.

Based on the information available in public domain, this technology has higher efficiency when compared to combustion engines. And this technology allows energy to be concentrated more densely than in petroleum fuels.