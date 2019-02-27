Top US General calls his Pakistani counterpart, discusses current security environment

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 6:56 AM

General Joseph Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Tuesday spoke to his Pakistani counterpart General Zubair Mahmood Hayat to discuss the "current security environment" in Pakistan, the Pentagon said, amid the spike in Indo-Pak tensions following the Pulwama terror attack.

Top US General calls his Pakistani counterpart, discusses current security environment (Representative photo)Top US General calls his Pakistani counterpart, discusses current security environment (Representative photo)

General Joseph Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Tuesday spoke to his Pakistani counterpart General Zubair Mahmood Hayat to discuss the “current security environment” in Pakistan, the Pentagon said, amid the spike in Indo-Pak tensions following the Pulwama terror attack.

The telephonic talk is the highest level of contact between the two armies a day after India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

READ ALSO | IAF air strike: US lawmaker supports Indian stand on Pakistan

The strike was the first by the Indian Air Force (IAF) inside Pakistan after the 1971 war. Ramping up the rhetoric, Pakistan has threatened retaliation. “Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F Dunford, Jr spoke today with Pakistan Chief of Defence Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat. The senior leaders discussed the current security environment in Pakistan,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Patrick S. Ryder said in a brief statement.

No other details were immediately available. Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in India and global condemnation. Over the years, despite a deterioration in US-Pakistan bilateral ties, Gen Dunford has maintained a good working relationship with both his Pakistani counterpart Gen Hayat and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Top US General calls his Pakistani counterpart, discusses current security environment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition