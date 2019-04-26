Top defence companies from South Korea looking for ventures in India

Following the successful induction of the K-9 Vajra-T 155 mm, 52 calibre gun in the Indian Army, built jointly by L&T and Hanwha Techwin, several defence and aerospace companies from South Korea are seeking joint ventures in the defence sector to participate in 'Make in India' initiative. At a one day seminar in New Delhi eleven South Korean companies including Hanwha Defense, Hyundai Rotem, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., LIG Nex1, DACC Carbon Company converged in New Delhi. And outlined the programmes where they are already in discussions with the Indian Armed forces and offered their expertise for future programmes. They also expressed their keenness to establish a presence in the defence corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, after establishing a contract relationship in a weapon system Indian forces are interested in. Hyundai Rotem which has responded to an RFI for the FRVC said that \u201cWe are ready to supply semi-knocked down components for the vehicle, and are looking forward to working with an Indian company and building the vehicle under Make in India initiative.\u201d Top company executive of Korean Aircraft Industries (KAI) maker of the trainee aircraft \u2018KT-1\u2019 offered its Utility Helicopter to the Indian Air Force. The company has earlier offered to work with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and is willing to share technology for building the trainers here in India, as in South Korea there's no law that would stop the transfer of technology. It is also interested in working with Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO). Korean companies are also looking at opportunities in naval shipbuilding and port infrastructure. Some of them are expected to responding to the RfP for 12 mine counter measure vessels (MCMVs) as the Indian Navy needs to swiftly scale up its mine warfare capability. These MCMVs are expected to be produced in India. Hyundai Industries too was in talks with one of the state owned shipyards for joint construction of fleet support ships with state of the art technologies. Unfortunately due to technical issues the deal fell flat. There exists a strategic partnership between South Korean defence major LIG Nex1 and Reliance Defence to manufacture military hardware for India\u2019s armed forces. LIG Nex1 is an expert in smart heavy weapons in categories of anti\u2014ship missiles, anti\u2014tank\u2014guided missiles (ATGM), and guided rockets. And has also responded to RFI for Self Propelled Air Defence \u2013Gun and missile system programme here in India.