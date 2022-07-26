Time to pay tribute to the fallen heroes: Know more about Kargil War

To mark victory over evil and to honour the fallen soldiers, Indian Army is holding various events to pay tributes during the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations. To rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay, a commemoration event is being conducted at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras.

Who all will be present there?

According to a top officer of Fire & Fury Corps, there will be several serving and retired army personnel and veterans of the war as well as next of kin of the fallen heroes.

More about Kargil War

This war was fought against Pakistan intruders from May 08, 1999 to July 26, 1999. The intruders from Pakistan in the winters of 1998 had transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control (LOC) and had occupied fortified defences which overlooked the NH 1A in Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region. When it launched `Operation Vijay’ India had deployed around 200,000 soldiers.

Why?

Because their aim, according to the Indian Army, was to dominate all the military and civil movement on the highway. And, the Indian Army soldiers braving hardships and severe climatic conditions launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm. They succeeded in attaining an astounding victory.

Sharing details about the operations, the Indian Army said there were heavy casualties; yet, the soldiers launched daring attacks repeatedly under artillery and small arms fire.

During the 55 day war, due to the heroic deeds, astounding bravery and unflinching determination of our soldiers forced the enemy forces to withdraw and vacate defence emplacements.”

The Indian Army has planned celebrations at the Kargil War Memorial and according to Maj Gen Nagendra Singh, General Officer Commanding of ‘Forever in Operations’ Division said, “I am blessed to head this glorious Division of the Indian Army”. Adding, “Indian Army is proud to honour its brave fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the motherland. They left a legacy for the future generations to emulate.”

Yeh Dil Maange More

This was the slogan of Capt Vikram Batra, and he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

The Kargil war had ignited an insatiable appetite of patriotism in soldiers.

More about Op Vijay

At the time, as reported earlier, Pakistan Army head General Pervez Musharraf had engineered the battle, and he had not informed the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The whole operation was carried out in three phases.

The Indian soldiers controlled a section of Kashmir in the first phase and in the second phase it started capturing strategic routes used for transportation with the local shepherds providing intelligence.

With the help of the Indian Air Force in the third and final phase, the Pakistani soldiers were finally evicted.

Self Reliant India

At an event organized to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas in Jammu, on Sunday, (July 24), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Adding, “India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye.”

He also highlighted the Centre’s effort to build a self-reliant defence ecosystem. According to him India is self reliant and is well equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye.