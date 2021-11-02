Time for India: Road shows in Sweden! Focus on unlocking India’s business potential

India is a huge market for Swedish companies. (Photo source: Twitter/@PMoIndia)

More than 200 participants have registered for the weeklong road show in Sweden, for boosting India’s bilateral trade and economic relations with the European nation.

The focus of the road show is going to be on showcasing the opportunities available in both Indian and Swedish markets in various sectors and how the businesses on both sides can discuss future ventures. There are business opportunities that can be tapped in India, despite the setback after the second wave of COVID-19.

‘Time for India’ is a series of breakfast seminars during which there will be exchanges between representatives of companies from both sides from different sectors and markets, and keeping in mind the recent economic developments post-COVID the representatives get a chance to exchange notes on how to strengthen India business strategies.

For the weeklong road show in Sweden, the high level delegation will leave India led by that country’s Ambassador to India Klas Molin, also accompanying him will be the Consul General of Sweden to Mumbai Anna Lekvall, Counsellors for Science & Innovation and Trade Per-Arne Wickström, Markus Lundgren, Trade Commissioner Cecilia Oskarsson, and General Manager of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce to India Sara Larsson. They were later joined by India’s Ambassador to Sweden & Latvia Tanmay Lal and Chairman of Sweden India Business Council Håkan Kingstedt.

The 200 plus delegates will hold meetings and seminars in various cities including Stockholm to Luleå to Göteborg to Malmö. There will be attendance of a large number of companies and Swedish investors.

Travel to Sweden post-COVID

According to a top diplomat of Sweden, as per the policy the travelers to that country are expected to take COVID-19 test on arrival. There is no quarantine or vaccination required to enter Sweden.

The European nation too had an entry ban during the pandemic, which is now in the process of being reviewed. But visas were issued for essential travels including business purposes as well as students. Travels for tourists have yet to be opened up.

What will be the focus of the road show?

The focus of various seminars and meetings will be to share with interested companies and those interested in trading and investing in India about the immense opportunities available.

What is the goal?

Ambassador Klas Molin of Sweden in India says: “Our goal is to increase opportunities, employment, investments, and the flow of services and goods between the two countries.”

This show is part of an ambition which has been shared by the leaders of both countries to strengthen and increase bilateral trade and investments.

Team Sweden and Team India will assist in the process of meeting with the representatives of the decision makers, private sector, and government to talk about investments and trade as well as how to facilitate further business collaboration.

According to the Trade Commissioner Cecilia Oskarsson of Sweden there is potential for collaboration and investments.

“The Indian government has brought most of the key infrastructure sectors in India which will have 100% FDI. And this will be through the automatic route,” the Trade Commissioner added.

Bilateral Ties

India is a huge market for Swedish companies. There are opportunities to sell not only fighter jets but also guns and household goods in huge chains like Ikea.

Bofors 155-mm Howitzer field guns of Sweden continue to be in service with the Indian Army and deployed along the Line of Actual Control. SAAB’s `Gripen’ fighter is in race for the 114 including the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) fighter jets Indian Air force is planning to buy.

Big chains like Ikea and H&M are present in India.