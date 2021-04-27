  • MORE MARKET STATS

Time for armed forces to rise to occasion: Gen Bipin Rawat on COVID-19

April 27, 2021 5:03 PM

The message by the Chief of Defence Staff came a day after he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about various measures undertaken by the armed forces to deal with the second wave of the pandemic raging across the country.

"We can and we will. Well done and carry on, we still have long distances to travel, Gen Rawat said."We can and we will. Well done and carry on, we still have long distances to travel, Gen Rawat said.

As India battles a devastating wave of coronavirus infection, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday called upon the armed forces to rise to the occasion and support the civil administrations across the country in dealing the pandemic as well as creating mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner.

In a message, Gen Rawat said timely support at this juncture is important.

“This is the time for the armed forces to rise to the occasion and support the civil administration in creating Covid mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner. Timely support at this juncture is important,” he said.

“Our men and women in uniform have the will and dedication to break barriers and walk the extra mile, always and every time,” Gen Rawat said.

The three services as well as other wings of the defence ministry have been extending support to various state governments and union territories in dealing with massive spike in coronavirus cases.

Since Friday, the Indian Air Force airlifted empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.

The IAF has also been transporting essential medicines as well as equipment required by the designated COVID-19 hospitals in various parts of the country.

