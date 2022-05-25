scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

Three Pakistani terrorists, Jammu & Kashmir cop killed in Baramulla encounter

“Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Written by PTI
baramulla encounter pic
Three Pakistani terrorists have been killed, as per report. (Representational image)

Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

“Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Further details of the operation are awaited.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.