  • MORE MARKET STATS

Three more Rafale fighter jets arrive in India from France

By: |
July 21, 2021 10:07 PM

The new batch of the aircraft will be part of the IAF's second squadron of the Rafale jets.

Rafale fighter jetsFollowing the arrival of the new batch, the number of Rafale jets with the Indian Air Force went up to 24.

A seventh batch of three more Rafale fighter jets arrived in India after flying non-stop for a distance of almost 8,000 km from France, in a further boost to the strike capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The new batch of the aircraft will be part of the IAF’s second squadron of the Rafale jets.

Related News

The aircraft were provided mid-air refuelling by the air force of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Three Rafale aircraft arrived in India a short while ago, after a direct ferry from #IstresAirBase, France. IAF deeply appreciates the support by UAE Air Force for in-flight refuelling during the non-stop ferry,” the IAF said in a tweet.

Following the arrival of the new batch, the number of Rafale jets with the IAF went up to 24.

The new squadron of Rafale jets will be based in Hasimara airbase in West Bengal.

The first Rafale squadron is based in the Ambala air force station. A squadron comprises around 18 aircraft.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29 last year.

India is expected to get more Rafale jets from France in the next few months.

The Rafale jets, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are India’s first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA’s Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile, Scalp cruise missile and MICA weapons system will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Indian Air ForceRafale Deal
  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Three more Rafale fighter jets arrive in India from France
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1HAL is all set to respond to Royal Malaysian Air Force’s RfP for LCA
2Pegasus spyware: The forbidden story
3Sher Bahadur Deuba returns to power in Nepal; Political stability, normalization of ties with India expected