Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

Three unidentified militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
He said a gunfight broke out after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces.
In the exchange of fire, three militants were killed, the official said.
He said their identity and group affiliation are being ascertained.
The operation is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
