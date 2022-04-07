Third Positive Indigenisation: ARVs, Light tanks, drones, NUH and more in the list; Here’s what Rajnath Singh said

Amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, on Thursday, the government has notified a list of items that will be produced indigenously here in India and will be in line with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. The list is expected to help in further increase procurement of indigenous military platforms for the Indian armed forces from the current USD 10 bn to USD 20 by 2025 and will help in meeting the export target of USD 5 bn for the same period.

Speaking at the launch of the Third Positive Indigenisation List on Thursday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “It is our endeavour to make India self-reliant in the defence sector, build the capabilities and ecosystems needed for defence exports in times to come.”

In the 90s, India was denied super computers by countries who cited various reasons for the refusal. After that, “Our researchers, engineers, and scientists, of The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Pune established their own supercomputer.”

The new list has complex systems and platforms including: Rockets, Naval Utility Helicopters, Patrol vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, Sensors, Weapons and ammunition, Anti-ship Missile, Anti-radiation missiles, and many more.

The defence minister also talked about the denial of access to knowledge of rocket science and space technology, however with the efforts of the rocket scientists in the country; India has become one of the leading countries in missile technology and space.

Talking about the first and the second indigenisation lists, according to the minister a contract of Rs 54,000 crore has been made so far and in the next 5-7 years, an order of Rs 4.5 lakh crore is expected to be given.

The systems and equipment in the list notified today would be manufactured locally for the Indian Armed Forces and will help in making India a defence manufacturing hub, said Rajnath Singh. Adding, “The third list released today builds on the 101 items in the first one and 108 items in the second, which were promulgated in 2020 and 2021 respectively.”

Major items in the first list

There were conventional submarines, 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-IA – with more indigenised content, and communication satellites GSAT-7C.

Some major items in second list

The second list included 1000HP Engine for T-72 tank, next generation Corvette, Land based MRSAM weapon system, Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS) based integrated life support system for fighter aircraft, and Smart Anti-Field Weapon System (SAAW) Mk-I.

As has been reported earlier, the third list includes 101 complex systems and equipment which are in the process of being developed and are expected to eventually translate into firm orders from the Indian Armed Forces in the next few years.

Ahead of the announcement of the third list, the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday in an official statement indicated that orders more than Rs 2, 10,000 crore are expected to be placed on the industry over the next five years.

Some items from the third list include:

Mounted Artillery Gun System 155mm/ 52 Cal; 7.62mm x 54 (Sniper) Ammunition; See Through Armour; Light Weight Tanks; 155mm Terminal Guided Munition; Guided Extended Range (GER) Rocket for Pinaka Multiple Launch; Rocket System (MLRS); Armoured Recovery Vehicle (ARV) for MBT Arjun; Portable Helipad; Land Based Tactical Communication System; Next Generation Fast Attack Craft; Next Generation Fast Interceptor Craft; Ship Based Vertical Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL SRSAM); Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR); Range extension Kit (REK) for 450 Kg High Speed (HS) Bomb; Anti-Radiation Missile (ARMs) up to 100 Km.

What is ARV for the MBT Arjun Tank?

In 2018, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) for the Indian Army’s Main Battle Tank (MBT) `Arjun’. These ARVs are used by the Indian army for recovery and repair of broken down T-72 tanks and BMP-1 and infantry combat vehicles.

This has been developed and designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and as has been reported earlier, will be manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for the Indian Army. Based on the basic Vijayanta chassis, this vehicle is expected to replace Centurion and Sherman ARVs and has the capacity to lift more than 8 tonnes and a pulling capacity of more than 20 tonnes.

Today in the presence of the defence minister and all the stakeholders, DRDO, signed 30 Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements with 25 industries. And agreements related to 21 technologies which have been developed by 16 laboratories under DRDO spread across the country.

These technologies are related to Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), which has been developed by Pune based DRDO Young Scientist Lab; CBRN UGVs, Mine Barriers, Fire Fighting Suits, Boots for Anti Mine, Counter Drone System, Laser Directed Energy Weapon System, Missile Warhead, High Explosive Materials, High Grade Steel, Specialised Materials, Propellants, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Radar Warning Receivers.

Till date, 1,430 ToT agreements have been done with the Indian industries by DRDO and out of which, and in the last two years a record number of around 450 ToT agreements have been firmed up.

Views from the Industry

“Given the current geopolitical scenario, the importance of being self-reliant in defence production is more apparent than ever,” says SP Shukla, President, SIDM. Adding, the industry is all set to manufacture the 101 items indigenously and will also enhance the operational readiness of the Indian Armed forces.

Strong India

The list reaffirms the government’s trust on the capability of the Indian Defence Industry, says Jayant Patil, Immediate Past President, SIDM.

“It will help to attain strategic independence in foreign policy- a much desired aim for all Nations in the current global geopolitical situation,” he says.

According to him, the third list will be a shot in the arm to the domestic Defence Industry to realise the Aatmanirbhar Vision of Prime Minister Modi.

Said Baba Kalyani, Founding President, SIDM, “The Indian Defence Industry has been galvanised by the path-breaking policy reforms introduced by the Ministry of Defence in recent years.”