Third edition of pan India coastal defence exercise ‘Sea Vigil-22’ commenced

The third edition of the ‘Pan-India’ Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil-22’ took place on November 15-16. The exercise was a build up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which the Indian Navy conducts every two years. Sea Vigil and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of Maritime Security challenges.

What is exercise Sea Vigil?

This National Level Coastal Defence Exercise was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security since ‘26/11’. It was aimed to jointly conduct operations with the Coast Guard and the police forces of coastal states spanning India’s 7,516-kilometre coastline.

The exercise also included India’s two million square km Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), involving all coastal states and Union Territories, along with other maritime stakeholders, including the fishing and coastal communities.

Coastal Security being a major sub-set of Coastal Defence construct, the concept of ‘Sea Vigil’ is to activate the Coastal Security apparatus across India and assess the overarching Coastal Defence mechanism.

The exercise is being conducted by the Indian Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and other Ministries entrusted with the task of maritime activities.

The scale and conceptual expanse of the exercise is unprecedented in terms of the geographical extent, the number of stakeholders involved, the number of units participating and in terms of the objectives to be met.

Assets of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Customs and other maritime agencies participated in Ex Sea Vigil.

Operational Dimensions

While smaller scale exercises are conducted in Coastal States regularly, including combined exercises amongst adjoining states, the exercise Sea Vigil at the national level is aimed to serve a larger purpose. It provides opportunity, at the apex level, to assess the country’s preparedness in Maritime Security and Coastal Defence.