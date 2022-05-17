The warships project India’s strategic strength & self-reliance prowess to the world: Rajnath Singh

With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war expected to impact the supply chain, India has once again achieved another milestone in indigenous shipbuilding.

In his opening remarks at the launching ceremony of two frontline warships — ‘Surat’ and ‘Udaygiri’, defence minister Rajnath Singh described it as an example of the government’s commitment towards enhancing maritime capability and journey towards Atmanirbharta.

Both these ships are being constructed at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL), Mumbai and have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND).

Next step after the launch is the commencement of the next phase and this involves extensive outfitting activities by the Shipyards readying these ships for delivery.

More about the ships launched today

Both new ships will be among the most technologically advanced missile carriers in the world, and they will cater to the present as well as for future requirements of the Navy.

As has been reported in Financial Express Online earlier, ‘Surat’ is the fourth Guided Missile Destroyer of P15B class.

‘Udaygiri’ is the second Stealth Frigate of P17A class.

What is Project 15B

As per the Indian Navy every ship in this class spans 163 metres in length and 17.4 metres at beam and displaces 7,300 tonnes. They will be propelled by four gas turbines which will help in achieving speed in excess of 30 knots.

Also, these Destroyers being built in India incorporate new design concepts which will help in strengthening the ship’s capability of stealth and manoeuvrability, sea keeping and improved survivability.

These Destroyers will come with enhanced stealth features and this based on the DND’s design can be achieved through shaping of hull and also by use of radar transparent deck fittings. These make it difficult for the enemy to detect the ships which are also equipped to carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.

Onboard there will be state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including multi-functional surveillance radars and vertically launched missile systems. These can be used for long distance engagement of shore, sea-based and air targets.

Which other agencies are involved in this project?

To ensure that the force levels are available to the Indian Navy to meet the country’s strategic maritime objectives, Indian Navy, MDL plus BEL, erstwhile OFB and DRDO and other public sector enterprises and private sector are all part of this.

More about P 17A Frigates

These warships are a follow-on class of the P17 (Shivalik Class). And they are equipped with improved, advanced weapons & sensors; stealth features and platform management systems.

Presently, seven P17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

What did the Defence Minister say today during the launch ceremony?

In his address the minister said that the two warships will add more might to the Indian Navy and showcase India’s strategic strength and power of self-reliance – Make in India and Make for the World.

Lauding the Indian Navy for keeping the Indo-Pacific Region open, safe and secure, the minister stated that the region is very important for the world’s economy and India is a responsible maritime stake holder in the region.

Calling for devising policies for strengthening India’s presence in the region the minister was of the view that the ever-evolving security scenario in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region would demand an even more important role of the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy was praised for playing a very critical role in carrying forward the government’s policies including Act-East, strengthening relations with Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and.