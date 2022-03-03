The United Nations Organization (UNO) needs an urgent overhaul!

It had come into being to usher peace and harmony in the world. It was expected to reduce the probability of war. But it is so toothless that it cannot promulgate its writ on the powerful and mighty nations.

By Col Rajinder Singh (Retd)

Invasion of Ukraine by Russia in the last week of February 2022 has undoubtedly established the impotence and helplessness of the United Nations Organisation (UNO),in its present shape and size. In fact, it has become an instrument of exploitation and manipulation by five powerful members of UNSC (United Nation Security Council).

It had come into being to usher peace and harmony in the world. It was expected to reduce the probability of war. But it is so toothless that it cannot promulgate its writ on the powerful and mighty nations. It will meet the same fate as did its predecessor League Of Nations, ifit is not empowered to take deterrent actions against the errant members. To doso, it needs to be overhauled.

At the end of the First World War, world leaders realized the futility of war. Thus, to avoid this, League of Nations came up. However, contending ambitions of the great powers of the time, in the decades of 20’s and 30’s, defeated the very purpose of this toothless organisation.

Thus, the Second World War saw its demise. Its Dissolution is attributed to the fact which expounded while Military strategies had changed from ‘Direct’ to ‘Indirect’ Conflicts, yet League of Nations Continued to be fixated on impotent ways to promote peace.

However at the end of the Second World War, onceagain, the urge for peace and harmony was felt and the United Nations Organization(UNO) was born. It now seems that UNO and its connected sub- organizations were unfit to handle political, economic, military, health, social and legal disputes of the world. United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is hostage to whims and fancies of big five, more particularly ‘Super Big’, i.e. USA, Russiaand China.

Indirect and proxy conflicts of the superpowers’ hand driven nails in its efficacy and effectiveness. To recall, it might be remembered that UNO was founded to usher peace and harmony with a view to protect the future generations from the scourge of war. It has 19 Chapters,spread out in 111 Articles, laying out various directive principles to achieve its objectives. The preamble of the UNO states: –

We the people of the United Nations determined:—

* To save the succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind,

* To reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights,in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small,

* To establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained.

* To promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom.

High sounding objectives of its preamble do not match with its performance over the last 75 years. It has danced to the tune of those who control the UNSC. The problem lies with the Veto power of the big five, who arm twist the decisions. In other words, UNO was not an independent body to take independent decisions.

It is unsuitable for a 21st Century Globe. Itneeds a total overhaul or replacement to ensure that it becomes the collective voice of its 190 odd members equivocally, whether big or small. In its present form it is a manipulative arm of the big five.

Militarily speaking, from Korea to Kampuchea andVietnam through, Czechoslovakia, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, all sowed the seeds of its impotency. Do not forget the Kashmir issue. Its Geneva conventions are flouted at will.

The International court of Justice does not have any power to get its verdict implemented. United Nations InternationalChildren Education Fund (UNICEF) has hardly any takers. Its loud speaking preamble seems hollow. And now COVID Pandemic (Some say the third World war)has driven the final nails in its coffin.

It is no rocket science to know that Coronavirus is the result of Sino-US trade war. Despite disclaimers by China and even the USA,it is undoubtedly evident that Corona is a Bio- weapon and it is a product of aBio- Laboratory. In its present form, UNO has no control of various world institutions, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) or Financial giants likeInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank.

Already, in the wake of Corona spreading worldwide,the USA has alleged partisan conduct of WHO, as ‘China – Centric’. Similar Allegations are made against the IMF and World Bank where the USA has an upper hand. But China is now contesting it with its “Surplus Yuan Power”. Between the two, there is an economic war on the issue of “World Reserve Currency ”, whereby China wants its “Yuan” to be at par with “Dollar”. This would reduce the importance of the dollar. UNO in its present shape cannot check such conflicts.

Same is true of technological advances which are unethical and morally incorrect. New research in Genetic engineering is driving mankind towards new social problems. UNO cannot get a consensus on Climate change because advanced nations do not want restrictions on their carbon emission. In fact, the USA pulled out of this at the Paris meet in 2019.

Therefore, what is the use of such an organisation, which is not only toothless but also a stooge of ‘Super Big’ nations. UNO cries for a total change in its structure and effectiveness, where every nation must have equal voice and weightage. What more such a body must have all world bodies under its control so as to coordinate the combined efforts on human upliftment.

In so doing, following structural and functional changes need to be made:—

* Its HQ to be shifted out of New York to an independent Island, which should be the sole territory of this world body.

* The Security Council was enlarged to have 50-60members with no veto powers for any one. Members to be elected by the General Assembly of the world body. Each elected member state has a tenure of four years. One third of these members are changed every two years.

* Security Council decisions are passed by a simple majority.

* Decision of the Security Council must be ratified by two third members of the General Assembly, before implementations

* This world body ought to take control of all world bodies, such as financial, health, law and judiciary.

* It should have its own security and protection force drawn out from member states. They can be directly recruited.

* There should be a Governing body of 20 permanent Members (G-20) who will elect General Secretary Cum CEO every four years. This body will only lay guidelines but not interfere in the functioning of the CEO

* The name of the organisation will be changed to Harmonised Order of World (HOW).

It is but natural that time has come for India to play its legitimate role in this new world order. It is evident that a new world order is shaping itself. It is known now that the recession caused by Coronavirus was as bad as the recession witnessed in 1929 to 1930. The world has still not recovered from its onslaught fully. Unfortunately, while Corona is still active, the world finds itself divided into two Blocs. Another season of the Cold war begins in a new bipolar world. It is time that India must accept its global role in the Corona disheveled and conflict -torn world, where UNO is likely to die, if not overhauled. India must push for a reshaped, restructured and a meaningful world organisation. Harmonsed Order of the World (HOW) as an organisation, with proper statutory powers to intervene in all conflicts effectively, is the only answer. Peace and Harmony in the world is not a choice, it is a dire necessity. World needs to checkmate not only violent and aggressive nations but also isolate and neutralize “crazy” world leaders. A re- vitalized and an “interventionist” world organisation, such as, UNO as HOW, is the only way forward.

(The author is an Indian Army Veteran and a defence analyst. His bestselling books are on Kashmir- A Different Perspective and The ULFA Insurgency besides being a contribution on two other books. Views expressed are personal and donot reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited).