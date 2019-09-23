The quagmire of war on Yemen and challenges for India

The war on Yemen has entered its fifth year, thousands have died, millions of people are struggling to survive and how will this conflict impact West Asia only the time will tell. (Reuters)

By Dr. Waiel Awwad

Yemen war, like any war, is a catastrophe. In fact, it would not be wrong to call it the crime of the century and one of the worst disasters of the 21st century. For the sufferers are its peace-loving people, sadly also one of the poorest in the region, now suffering atrocities and killings by the Saudi-led coalition. What is worse is the fact that this war on Yemen has strengthened the al Qaeda which has spread its tentacles in the Arab region. When an American economist hitman says: “We are the ones who can make the price of oil go to $150 and bring it down to $15 per barrel and will return the Arab into the Camel era”, it makes it easy to understand the tension in the Persian Gulf.

From Bab-Al Mandeb in the Red Sea to the Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf, the objective is one to control the flow of global trade and oil. The US may not be relaying much anymore on the oil from this region but it is an American asset and will not allow any nation to take control of it even if it means using nuclear weapons. In fact, that was the warning given by a US president in the sixties to his Soviet Union counterpart and has not changed since.

The war on Yemen has entered its fifth year, thousands have died, millions of people are struggling to survive and how will this conflict impact West Asia only the time will tell. The objective of this is simple: to make Yemen a failed state and allow “Foreign Humanitarian Intervention” by the same perpetrators.

Yemen is sitting on a lake of oil unexplored and its geopolitical importance makes it a target of vested interested nations to control the Bab-el- Mandeb passage or the Gate of Tears. By the true meaning, it connects the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea, from where 15% of world trade and 12% of global oil trade passes. The plan by big powers is to build a bridge between Djibouti and the Gulf of Aden.

Role of Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led genocide in Yemen is carried out by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia – Mohamed bin Salman – at the behest of the US and the UK. The US and the West are supporting the conflict by supplying banned bombs. Since the war began, about $ 20 billion worth arms have been sold. The declared objective is to defeat the Houthi rebels and the Yemen army, supported by Iran.

However, the cost of the war makes it impossible for Saudi Arabia and UAE to continue this where there is no clear winner. In spite of the aerial bombardments and the number of people killed – mainly civilians, they have reached a conclusion that pulling out halfway through requires courage. They cannot sustain a long war and underestimated the Yemeni strength.

So without ground forces, it is impossible to win a war on Yemen. The ground forces of mercenaries hired by Saudi led coalition are unwilling to stay in the killing fields and hence no point of an endless war. UAE was dragged into the quagmire. This war only helped the al Qaeda terrorist organization to gain ground and spread its area of influence in the Arab peninsula, which ultimately will be disastrous for the region, especially when the terrorist organization cemented its influence in Yemen with some local support and hatred to the US and its patronages.

According to many reports, Yemen is going through one of the most catastrophic humanitarian crisis since 1945. Why should civilians bear the brunt of an entirely man-made crisis which caused famine, cholera outbreak, children dying more due to starvation, food crunch, clean water crisis, bloodshed, paralyzed economy, and fuel shortage?

It is a shame on the international community to allow this war to go on and the culprits are left free and not held accountable for their crimes against humanity. They are supplying Saudi Arabia with prohibited weapons and civilians are being targeted. The irony is that the so-called champions of human rights are saying nothing against the sale of prohibited weapons which are widely used to kill maximum civilians!

The US and allies are disappointed with its allies in failing to win the war and hence they are now speaking of atrocities committed against innocent Yemenis and wants to pull out of the support to Saudi Arabia. This is insane. The public opinion in these countries is against their governments’ indulgence and support to this war. The pictures of hundred thousands of civilians killed, malnourished children and speed of communicable disease among poor Yemen has finally awakened their conscience to question their governments about the benefit of this turmoil beyond the profit earned by selling the arms.

The US and its allies are worried that the Yemeni people will expand their military success into the Saudi’s depth and will likely threaten their interest in the oil-rich country after targeting the oil installation and Saudi airports. Hence they are looking for a peaceful solution because of their strategic interests being at risk!

Global Impact

The expansion of the war into the Persian Gulf will be a catastrophe for stakeholders and the people living there. It will be an all-out war and no area will be spared from bombardment.

Challenge for India

For India, it is a challenge which cannot be washed away taking into consideration the oil security and 8 million expats living in the region with more than $80 billion of incoming remittance annually. It requires a swift move by New Delhi to create a regional security order to prevent escalation and ensure peace and tranquility.

Drone Attack on Saudi Refineries

The “mysterious attack” on Saudi`s oil fields open many questions which are unanswered for who did it, even Stealth capable Israeli F-35 jet is not ruled out.

What the US and NATO allies know, has not been shared with us but it could change the paradigm of the war. The US is trying to control the Saudi oil production facility and rally allies to attack Iran after repeated failures to do so. The moment the attack on Saudi refineries took place the White House put the blame squarely on Iran and wants allies and puppets to supports its claim when no evidence to support it.

Yemen is the land of peace and happiness. The people will never forget the Saudi blunder and will make them pay for it. It will take a long time for the wounds of the Yemeni people to heal. We need to stop this war immediately and put an end to the suffering of the people of Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed ancient Yemen but has failed to defeat the will and dignity of the people.

(Author is an internationally renowned journalist and expert on the Middle-East. Views expressed are personal.)