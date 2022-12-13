The clash at Yangtse: What does it mean and which agreements is the Dragon flouting?

Clash between the Indian Army soldiers and Chinese PLA troops at Yangtse on December 9, 2022, has exposed the reality that the Chinese do not respect agreements that govern the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

An attempt to occupy a dominating height in the peak of winter has been thwarted by the vigilant Indian Army, resulting in a physical scuffle leading to injuries on both sides. “While this has been the new ‘normal’ since March/April 2020, it would be prudent to take the initiative and have a dominating posture throughout the year,” Lt Col Manoj K Channan opines.

The fact that India is now leading the G-20 summit for a year is annoying to the CCP and China towards the growing role of India in global affairs.

According to him, “The fact that the clash came into the public domain on December 12, 2022 indicates that the Government does not want to highlight the issue. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had, however, made a statement that India will not allow any alteration of the LAC by the PLA; it is indicative that the Ministry of Defence and not Ministry of Defence (MoD) lead the engagements at LAC.”

Why would the Government of India put its troops in harm’s way against the PLA, which is known not to follow any rules-based engagement? In his opinion, “The government is belligerent on the Line of Control (LoC) but on the LAC – it’s a reaction. The only initiative taken in Eastern Ladakh was to occupy the Kailash Range, which was vacated as trade-off without accruing any significant gains.”

President Xi Jinping has consolidated his position in the recently concluded meeting of the CCP. Although President Xi Jinping has been making peace overtures, the intent of expansionism lies exposed.

Jaishankar has been forthright in enunciating India’s place, role and responsibilities towards its citizens and the Indian Diaspora. “Chinese are not to be trusted, which should be at the back of the decision-makers in any discussions with their Chinese counterparts,” states the Indian Army Veteran.

Which agreements govern the Line of Actual Control?

Lt Col Manoj K Channan, Veteran, explains to Financial Express Online that the following agreements govern the Line of Actual Control-

-1993 Agreement on Maintenance of Peace & Tranquility along LAC Signed by Congress Govt of late Shri PV Narasimha Rao

-1996 Agreement on Confidence Building Measures in the Military Field along the LAC signed by PM Shri HD Deve Gowda.

-2005 Protocol on Modalities for implementing the Confidence Building Measures in the Military Field PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

-2012 Agreement on establishing a working mechanism for consultation & coordination on India-China Border Affairs signed by PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

-2013 Border Defence Cooperation Agreement under PM Dr Manmohan Singh.