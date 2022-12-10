In an unprecedented expose, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against the former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). BEL is the leading defence and aerospace public sector undertaking. The FIR against the former CMD and his senior management team has been charged under the prevention of corruption act, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

According to the report, the FIR was lodged on December 7, in a complaint by Amit Kumar Wanger, an official from the anti-corruption branch of the CBI. In total, 12 persons are booked under the serious corruption charges, including former general manager(marketing) among others.

In the FIR, it is mentioned that the former Chairman and Managing Director of BEL awarded the military contracts in favour by misusing his authority in the projects of Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force. While the actual amount of the said contract is not verified, it is estimated over 100 crores.

The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS)

The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) is an automated Air Defence Command and Control center for controlling and monitoring of Air Operations. This is a critical function of the air command operation which works at the top strategic layers from Air Headquarter to the Operational level and Tactical Level.

The system is the backbone of IAF’s march towards network centricity and is a key enabler in operations. The system’s capabilities endow its users with an enhanced situational awareness that reduces IAF’s sensor-to-shooter loop.

In the critical network-centric domain, it includes the networked and synergised operations of fighter, transport and Remotely Piloted aircraft. The entire network is responsible for the Command & Control functions which include ensuring the air defence of critical areas on a day-to-day basis.

BEL, a public sector undertaking headquartered at Bengaluru comes under the Ministry of Defence. It has manufacturing units at nine locations across the country. The DPSU designs and develops the specialised electronic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.