Thank You INS Viraat! World’s longest-serving warship reaches its final destination

INS Viraat has culminated in its final journey as it reached the shore of Gujarat’s Alang on Monday. The world’s longest-serving warship has been beached 3,000 feet from the coast and would be now dismantled. “Thank You Viraat” ceremony was held at the Alang shipbreaking yard. The event was attended by Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Mandaviya said that the central government had the planning to convert INS Viraat into a museum.

It was the central government’s decision to turn INS Viraat into a museum and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Mandaviya to study the vessel. Mandaviya had long discussions with the Union Shipping Ministry and the Navy. A panel was formed to ascertain whether INS Viraat could be converted into a museum, as per the Indian Express.

Mandaviya said that in its report, the expert committee mentioned that material used inside INS Viraat would not last long. The warship won’t be able to survive beyond 10-15 years. Subsequently, following the expert opinion, the central government was compelled and it had to come to the Alang shipbreaking yard. And now all we can tsay is hank you to INS Viraat, Mandaviya said. INS Viraat had served India for several years and was retired in 2017. The aircraft carrier has reached its final destination, the Minister said.

The customs department, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) teams inspected the vessel. Gujarat Maritime Board and GPCB will conduct another round of inspection. In October, INS Viraat would be brought closer to the beach by using diesel-powered winches during high tides. Officials revealed that once INS Viraat reaches the shore sometime in October, the dismantling will begin, as per IE report.

INS Viraat served in the Indian Navy for 30 long years. In March 2017, the glorious era of INS Viraat culminated after being decommissioned at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. The grand ceremony witnessed the presence of more than 1,300 personnel who have served on board INS Viraat.