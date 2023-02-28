Thales expands its workforce especially in Noida and Bengaluru

French multinational Thales is set to expand its global workforce by hiring more than 12,000 new employees in 2023 to support its growth trajectory. Thales will hire individuals in its three core markets, including aerospace, defence and security, and digital identity and security, with 550 new hires set to join engineering centres in Bengaluru and Noida, India. Thales is also planning to hire 5,500 employees in France, 1,050 in the UK, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States.

Thales has a track record of strong recruitment, having hired 11,500 new employees worldwide in 2022, and succeeded in creating jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in its engineering centres in Bengaluru and Noida. Thales is hiring across all its business segments, looking for permanent or fixed-term contracts, hardware and software engineers, systems architects, digital technology experts, and project managers. In India, Thales is also focusing on nurturing future talent through internships, with 80 students already joining as interns in 2023.

Thales is making a concerted effort to improve gender balance in its workforce. In India, women accounted for 25% of new hires in 2022, and Thales is committed to increasing this number. Thales is an innovative company with a portfolio of 20,000 patents and a focus on harnessing human intelligence and technology to drive progress in society. The company expanded its India presence recently by opening its first Design Center in Noida, which will be a hub for innovation, research, and development.

Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Thales, believes that joining Thales is a ticket to some of technology’s great human adventures and a chance to be part of a learning organization that places a premium on collective endeavor.

Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director for India, Thales, added that Thales is excited to welcome new colleagues to Thales in India, enabling employees to work in cross-functional and inter-geographical teams on technologies that drive sustainable development. Thales is a multinational company with a footprint across 68 countries, offering a wealth of long-term and diversified career opportunities.