Thal Sena Bhawan – the future Indian Army Headquarters will be an environment-friendly structure

The project of the new building was authorized in an effort to help not only accommodate all related offices in one place but also to make up the existing deficiency of 44 per cent.

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the stone-laying ceremony for the proposed ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ of the Army in Delhi cantonment was performed by the defence minister Rajnath Singh.

On completion of the new building, it will not only cut down carbon footprint but is expected to get together all the different pockets of the Army Headquarters which are spread across Delhi under one roof.

According to Singh `Thal Sena Bhawan’ will help bring down pollution, reduction in fuel consumption, cutting down the movement of about 3,000-4,000 vehicles on a daily basis between different offices every day.

To help in jointness, the office of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) which is headed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will also, work from there.

The building will be spread over 39 acres opposite Manekshaw centre in Delhi cantonment and will bring together Army Headquarters which is presently split into eight pockets across Delhi. These offices are located in South Block, Sena Bhawan, Hutments Area, RK Puram, Shankar Vihar and other locations across the city.

According to the Indian Army, the new ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ has been conceptualised as a multi-storey green building adopting Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) norms. Over 7.5 lakh sq.m 6,014 offices will be constructed which will hold 1,684 officers both military and civilian and around 4,330 sub staff. There will be basic amenities as well as a residential area for security personnel.

Proposed to be completed in five years, it is expected to generate a minimum of 2 lakh hours of skilled and unskilled work.

So where will the Army Chief sit?

The Indian Army Chief will continue to sit in South Block which is in the close proximity to the Defence Minister and the existing Army Headquarters will stay where it is. However, once the new building is completed some functions will be shifted there.