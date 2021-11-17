Terrorists enjoy free pass in Pakistan: India slams Pak at UNSC after Islamabad’s envoy rakes up Kashmir issue

“I'm constrained to take the floor once again to respond to some frivolous remarks made by the representative of Pakistan earlier today," Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Kajal Bhat said. (Photo source: ANI)

Terrorists enjoy free pass in Pakistan, which has an established history and policy of actively supporting them and holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of militants proscribed by the UN Security Council, India has said, slamming Islamabad at the UN Security Council.

“I’m constrained to take the floor once again to respond to some frivolous remarks made by the representative of Pakistan earlier today,” Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Kajal Bhat said in the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

“This is not the first time the representative of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy a free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities are turned upside down,” she said. India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra had already delivered the national statement at the UNSC open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security Through Preventive Diplomacy’.

Bhat took the floor to make a second statement in the Council after Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks at the open debate.“India desires normal neighborly relations with all countries including Pakistan, and is committed to addressing outstanding issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla agreement and the Lahore declaration.

“However, any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism,” she said.

Bhat, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said in her remarks that UN member states are aware that Pakistan has an “established history and policy” of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists.“This is a country which has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council,” she said.

Categorically stating India’s position, Bhat said the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. “This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.” India called upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.