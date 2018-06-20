Terrorists continued with their activities during Ramzan truce, says Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat

Operations in the Valley would continue as earlier, Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. (Twitter/ANI)

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir had continued with their activities during Ramzan, necessitating suspension of the ceasefire by the Centre, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said here today. Governor’s rule in the state is unlikely to have any impact on ongoing military operations, the Army chief said. Operations in the Valley would continue as earlier, Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

“Operations were being carried out earlier as well. Then we saw a phase of suspension of operations because we wanted people to get a chance to offer their prayers during Ramzan without any kind of problem. Despite that, terrorists continued with their activity, which is why the suspension of operations was cancelled,” he said. Action that was being taken earlier would continue, Rawat asserted.

Referring to the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, he said, “We don’t think there will be any impact. We don’t have an kind of political interference.” There has, he said, never been any kind of restriction on the force on how it should conduct its work.

The security forces have very strict rules of engagement and “take action” in accordance with them, Rawat said. The ceasefire announced by the Centre for the month of Ramzan was revoked on Sunday. Aurangzeb, an Army jawan, was killed by terrorists and journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead two days ahead of Eid.

Today, Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor’s rule for the fourth time in the last one decade after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.