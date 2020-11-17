Terrorism is the biggest problem the world is facing, says PM Modi in Brics Summit

In his address, he once again underlined the need for the reform of the UN Security Council, and also other multilateral bodies including the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At the 12th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his virtual address on Tuesday called upon countries to tackle the problem of terrorism in an organised manner and highlighted economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Without naming any country specifically, Prime Minister Modi urged action against the countries who support and assist terrorists, and stated, “Terrorism is the biggest problem the world is facing.”

The Summit is being hosted virtually by hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and being attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On the UNSC reforms, the PM talked about India being a firm supporter of multilateralism and committed to the values of the United Nations.

He also highlighted the steps India is taking towards self-reliance in the Post-COVID world. And shared with the member countries the efforts India is making towards having a COVID Vaccine and how the production and delivery capabilities will work in the interest of humanity. And sought support from other members for waivering of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines. India and South Africa had sought a waiver of IPR for the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the global economy, India’s comprehensive reform process is based on the belief that a self-reliant and resilient India could be a force multiplier, the PM said in his address.

It is considered to be an influential bloc and represents almost 3.6 billion world population and the member countries have a combined GDP of $16.6 trillion.

The theme this year of the summit is `Global stability, shared security and innovative growth’ and the agenda included major issues like the Intra-BRICS Cooperation; trade, health, energy, most importantly countering terrorism and reforming the multilateral system and measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, for the second time Prime Minister Modi met the Chinese President Xi on a virtual platform, amidst the ongoing stand-off between the two countries since May 2020.

India will be hosting BRICS Summit in 21, the year when the bloc completes 15 years of its existence.

“Some countries are like black sheep of the family,” said the Russian President Vladimir Putin, while endorsing PM Modi’s comments related to terrorism.