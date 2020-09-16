  • MORE MARKET STATS

Terror incidents reduce in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 scrapped: Govt

By: |
September 16, 2020 3:42 PM

As many as 71 civilians and 74 security personnel were killed in terror attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution a year ago, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 in jammu and kashmir, Pakistani forces, Rajya Sabha, terror attacks, ceasefire violations by pakistanUnion Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that terrorist incidents have come down since August 5, 2019 when the Article 370 was scrapped. (File photo: PTI)

As many as 71 civilians and 74 security personnel were killed in terror attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution a year ago, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that terrorist incidents have come down since August 5, 2019 when the Article 370 was scrapped.

Related News

A total of 45 civilians and 49 security personnel were killed due to terrorist incidents from August 5, 2019 to September 10, 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir and 26 civilians and 25 security personnel were killed due to ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces along the border in the same period.

Prior to the abrogation of Article 370 — from June 29, 2018 to August 4, 2019, (total 402 days), there were 455 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir while from August 5, 2019 to September 9, 2020 (402 days), there were 211 terror incidents in the Union Territory.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Terror incidents reduce in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 scrapped Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Intra-Afghan Talks: India’s participation acceptance of changed realities
2China: War games a signal to Taiwan leader, foreign backers
3India-US meet virtually, agree to further strengthen defence technology cooperation