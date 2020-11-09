Terror hideout busted in J-K’s Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Manish sharma and the 10 Assam Rifles.
An FIR was registered in police station Poonch in this regard and further probe is underway. (Representative image)
Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
Based on a specific input, a joint search operation was launched by the special operations group (SoG) of the J-K Police and the 10 Assam Rifles of the Army in the general area of Kirni sector in Poonch early Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said.