Terror hideout busted in J-K’s Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered

November 9, 2020 2:54 PM

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Manish sharma and the 10 Assam Rifles.

An FIR was registered in police station Poonch in this regard and further probe is underway. (Representative image)

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

Based on a specific input, a joint search operation was launched by the special operations group (SoG) of the J-K Police and the 10 Assam Rifles of the Army in the general area of Kirni sector in Poonch early Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said.

During the search, he said, a huge bag carrying arms and ammunition and hidden under boulders near the Line of Control was found.

The arms and ammunition included four AK-56 rifles, 4 AK magazines, 141 AK rounds, two AGL grenades, two hand-grenades, diaries, one camel bag besides AK accessories and one rucksack, Angral added.

He said the initial investigation revealed that the consignment was to be smuggled into the Kashmir Valley for Lashker-e Taiba terrorists.

An FIR was registered in police station Poonch in this regard, he said, adding further probe is underway.

