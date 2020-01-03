Tensions escalate between Iran and the US! India calls for restraint

Both White House and the Pentagon said that the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump and it was aimed at deterring future attacks which were allegedly being planned by Iran.

Amidst escalation in tensions between the US and Iran after the killing of the Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp’s Quds Forces Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack, India urges both sides to exercise restraint. Noting the killing of the senior Iranian leader and the world is alarmed at the tension in the region, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that “India has always favoured restraint. And, peace, stability and security in this region are of utmost importance to India.”

On Friday, the White House and the Pentagon have confirmed the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC’s) Quds Force. Gen Soleimani was considered as an architect of its regional security apparatus and was killed following the US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport.

According to reporting citing the US Department of Defense, General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members. And also wounding more than thousands.

On Thursday airstrikes were carried out against two targets which were linked to Iran in Baghdad on Thursday. Both Gen Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were riding in one vehicle when it was struck by two guided missiles which were launched from an American helicopter.

Both the US and Iran have been locked in a long conflict which has escalated sharply last week when the US embassy perimeter in Iraq was attacked by pro-Iranian militiamen after an air raid on an Iraqi Shi’ite militia carried out by the American forces.

Iran reacts

Iran has termed the US act of killing of Soleimani an ‘extremely dangerous, foolish escalation’.

Important facts about one of the most powerful generals in the Middle East — Gen Soleimani

From 1998, Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani led Iran’s Quds Force which reportedly handles covert operations overseas.

Under his leadership, Iran had bolstered Hezbollah in Lebanon and other pro-Iranian militant groups.

Also, expanded Iran’s military presence in Iraq and Syria.

He is supposed to have orchestrated Syria’s offensive against rebel groups in the country’s long civil war.

The Quds Force in Iraq backed a Shia-dominated paramilitary force that helped tackle ISIS.

Because of these conflicts, Gen Soleimani turned into a celebrity in Iran.

Iran announces a new head of the Quds Force

The appointment of Deputy Commander of the Quds Force Esmail Ghaani as the new head of the unit has been made.

Ghaani was appointed Deputy Commander of the Quds Force in 1997 by IRGC Chief Commander Rahim Safavi, along with Qassem Soleimani as Chief Commander.

He is known for his strong criticism of Israel.

He has also served in the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.