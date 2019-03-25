India’s Tejas vs China-Pakistan’s JF-17! Malaysia to pick one for its Air Force

LCA Tejas

It’s India’s Tejas vs JF 17 manufactured by China-Pakistan! Malaysia has short-listed India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft(LCA) Tejas, JF-17 and F/A- 50 for procurement for its Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), according to a TOI report. This development takes place even as for the first time ever Tejas will showcase its might during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) scheduled to be held in Malaysia. The aerial display event will start from March 26 and culminate on March 30.

It is evident that Malaysia’s RMAF will assess the features and specifications of both Tejas and JF-17. Let’s take look at how both these fighter jets stand against each other.

Tejas specifications & Speed: LCA Tejas has been manufactured indigenously at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) did the designing part. Initially, Tejas was manufactured for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. Tejas is the world’s lightest supersonic fighter, according to IAF. Tejas has the capability to carry air-to-surface, air-to-air, precision-guided and standoff, beyond visual range weapons. Tejas possesses air to ground munitions and attack system which helps it target over land or sea. Tejas has a wingspan of 8.20 metre, length of 13.20 metre, height 4.40 metre. The maximum speed of the Tejas fighter is supersonic at all altitudes. Tejas has a service ceiling of 50,000 feet and ‘g’ limits +8/-3.5.

JF-17 Features: China and Pakistan have manufactured JF-17 which is a single-engine multi-role fighter jet. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said that it can carry highly agile imaging infrared short-range missile, beyond visual range active missile, air-to-sea missiles, anti-radiation missiles, runway penetration bombs, laser-guided weapons. JF-17 has a height of 15.5 feet, length of 49 feet, a wingspan of 31 feet. Both China and Pakistan have decided to upgrade JF-17 Thunder fighter jet. Under this upgradation, JF-17 will get modern active electronically scanned array radar. With this JF-17 will be able to hit multiple targets at the same time. It will have a helmet-mounted display and sight system.