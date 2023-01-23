Team Yogi gears up to invite investors for the UP Defence Industrial Corridor  

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to hold its seventh domestic roadshow in Bengaluru on Monday as part of its efforts to draw investors to the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023 in the state, an official release said.

The government is eyeing investment in defence and aerospace sectors in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC) took off with the announcement of investments worth over Rs 3700 crores in Defence production at the Meet in 2018.

The Corridor is planned across 6 nodes namely – Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra Aligarh, Chitrakoot, which spreads across Central, East, and West regions of Uttar Pradesh. From UP, the defence corridor will also pass through the Golden Quadrilateral connecting Delhi – Kolkata supported by networks of expressways.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is the nodal agency to execute this project in conjunction with various other state agencies.

The Corridor intends to reduce the foreign dependency on the Indian Aerospace & Defence Sector, the UP government notifies.

The team of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in the roadshow in order to bring large-scale investment from Bengaluru.

As per an official statement, industrialists will be informed about the possibilities and opportunities for large-scale investment in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the officials, numerous eminent industrialists will also participate during the roadshow, in which ministers and senior officials will inform them about investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and encourage them to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said UP Defence Corridor Nodal Officer RKS Bhadauria will also interact with industrialists.

In Bengaluru, the Group of Ministers and officials will also meet representatives of more than 32 organizations along with industrialists.

According to government officials, several industries have planned investments in the state, including Ordnance Factories, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BrahMos Aerospace among others.