Tata Power to set up EV charging points at Delhi Cantt

Under its `Go-Green Initiative’, the Indian Army has announced its collaboration with TATA Power to set up charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) at various locations in Delhi Cantonment.

This collaboration between the Indian Army and the private sector company is expected to further strengthen the country’s move towards sustainable mobility.

What will Tata Power set up?

Tata Power will set up 16 such charging stations for the EVs which can be used for personal and official EVs in the Delhi Cantt area. As has been reported in Financial Express Online earlier, the army is going to provide suitable facilities for setting up EV charging stations and to energise the chargers will arrange upstream power infrastructure.

Easy access through EZ Charge Mobile APP

The private company Tata Power in its effort to encourage consumers has made it easy with user-friendly access to the charging stations through its EZ charge mobile app.

According to the Indian Army, this app is available on all platforms and has different features which will help the consumers. Like providing details about the location of nearest EV charging station, e-payment, etc.

Indian Army moves towards EVs

In the presence of senior army officials as well as senior executives of Tata Power and Tata Motors, these charging stations were inaugurated by Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, GOC Delhi Area on Wednesday (Nov 2, 2022).

Photo: Tata Power

“This was the initial step by the Indian Army and Tata Power towards implementation of Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Indian Army’s ‘Go-Green’ Initiative,” said Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, GOC Delhi Area.

While inaugurating the first EV Charging station at Taurus Station Canteen, he urged everyone to contribute towards eco-friendly initiatives.

Terming it as one-of-a-kind collaboration, “To speed up the transition to clean mobility, we will keep working with like-minded institutions to jointly develop EV charging infrastructure in line with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan”, said Virendra Goyal, Head-Business Development, Tata Power.

Energy and Country security

The collaboration, according to him, is between two legacy organisations of the country – one which ensures territorial security and the other is behind enhancing the country’s energy security with clean and green energy products and solutions.