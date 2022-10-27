Tata-Airbus to make C295 MW transport aircraft for IAF in Vadodra!

Pushing ahead `Make in India’ campaign, Tata Advanced Systems (TASL), the defence arm of Tatas and Airbus have tied up to manufacture military transport aircraft in India. Air Force has already placed an order to procure 56 of these military transport aircraft that the two private companies have come forward to manufacture. Talking about the venture, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar stated that the military aircraft – Airbus C295 – will be manufactured in Gujarat’s Vadodara district.

The aircraft, which is new-generation tactical airlifter in the light and medium segment, will boost India’s military capabilities amid threats from its two neighbouring countries – Pakistan and China.

During the escalated tension with China in eastern Ladakh region in 2020, the military used transport aircraft extensively to place critical platforms including heavy armoured vehicles, at high altitude areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). These transport aircraft – C-17 & C-130 Hercules – were procured from the US-based companies – Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Once Tata-Airbus start manufacturing in military transport aircraft, expected to be by 2026, India’s dependence on defence imports will witness a sharp decline. The supply of the made in India aircraft will be completed between 2026-2031, and around 96 percent of the work would be now done in the Indian facility. And as has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the Electronic warfare suite which will go onboard these aircraft would be done by DPSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that out of the Rs 22,000 crore, fixed wing 56 C295 ordered by IAF, the first sixteen will come off the shelf in `fly-away’ condition from Airbus facility in Seville, Spain starting next year and will be completed by 2025.

PM to inaugurate the facility

According to the Defence Secretary on October 30, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara. India will be the 35th C295 operator globally.

Ambitious Project

At this facility apart from producing 40 C295, the facility will be used to manufacture additional aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The aircraft are being procured and made in India to replace the legacy Avro fleet in service in an effort to modernize the transport fleet.

This is the first time ever when a private sector company is going to manufacture the military transport aircraft and will contribute significantly in developing industrial eco-system – testing, qualification, assembling as well as manufacturing. This will also help in the maintenance of the whole cycle and will meet the deadlines.

In September 2021 the Cabinet Committee on Security gave its approval for the contract to be inked between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and M/s Airbus Defence and Space, Spain. This contract which was signed last year was for the acquisition of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft.

Offset Contract

There is an Offset contract too in place, which will enable M/s Airbus to discharge its offset obligations, as it will directly procure all the eligible products and services from the Indian Offset Partners.

All you want to know about the aircraft

The aircraft will be handed over to IAF in transport configuration and as mentioned by the Defence Secretary today will be equipped with an indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite. These will also have on board contemporary technology and will have 5-10 tonne capacity capable of operating from semi-prepared strips.

Several other DPSUs will be part of this project along with several MSMEs from across the country.

This aircraft will have a rear ramp door for dropping cargo and troops during various operations. It will have the capacity to carry 50 paratroopers or around 70 troops.

These aircraft once inducted in service will be held for logistic operations especially to those locations which are not easy for heavier aircraft.

These can also be used for medical evacuation (Medevac) and can also be deployed for special missions including maritime patrol duties.

Will provide a major boost to tactical airlift of the Air Force and will be of special importance especially in the Northern and North-Eastern sector and also the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.