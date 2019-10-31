Tashkent SCO meet: Rajnath Singh to woo SCO members, seek strong military ties

The defence minister will be representing India at the SCO Heads of States two day meeting starting November 1 (File)

Seeking deeper bilateral military cooperation with Uzbekistan as well as closer cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members, defence minister Rajnath Singh heads to Tashkent tomorrow. And then will travel to Russia for the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC).

The defence minister will be representing India at the SCO Heads of States two day meeting starting November 1. Singh will be calling on President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and the talks will focus on enhancing military to military cooperation, joint exercises and fight against radicalism.

From security point of view of India, Uzbekistan is very important as it is militarily very strong. The Central Asian country is also considered to be a key player in the region.

Also, during the visit of the President of Uzbekistan, the two countries had agreed to work together for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, which will be beneficial for the interests of the region.

In June this year at the SCO Conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, member states sought closer coordination over the fight against terrorism, cross border threat and to eliminate the factors behind terrorism. India is also engaging with the armies of some of the SCO member states for the peacekeeping operations.

The SCO comprises India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

According to regional experts, lack of interest is holding back India in strengthening ties with the Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

“Countries like Uzbekistan are very important to build our relations with as they not only have a very strong army in the region but also is one of the main suppliers of Uranium for the Indian Nuclear Reactors”, said a regional expert.

Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited five Central Asian countries —Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, where China already has a very strong presence.

As reported earlier, Singh is leading a high-level business and official delegation for the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC) in Moscow from Nov 5-7. There will be representatives of the top 50 Indian private companies in the defence sector seeking tie-ups with Russian private sector companies.

The purpose of the visit besides reviewing the ongoing projects including the construction of the frigates for the Indian Navy, the progress made on the S-400, and will also, urge the private sector companies from both sides to form joint ventures.

According to sources he will encourage the suppliers from that country to set up their manufacturing bases here in India especially in the two Defence Industrial Corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Sources have confirmed that officials from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Goa Shipyard are also part of the delegation.

This is Singh’s first visit as a Defence minister to Uzbekistan as well as to Russia. The Defence Production Secretary Ajay Kumar and other senior officers from the three services will be part of the delegation.