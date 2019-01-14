Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor to become a hub for aerospace components

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 11:10 PM

The defence corridor will be created in the state with Chennai, Hosur, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchirapalli as major nodes.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

The formal launch of the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to happen on Jan 20 in Trichy.

Briefing media persons ahead of the launch, Secretary Defence Production Ajay Kumar said that “There will be participation from services, and ministry officials industry and other stakeholders at the launch event. Tamil Nadu due to be an expert in the auto components is expected to be good in aerospace too and also its proximity to Bangalore.

“We are expecting investments in tier 1 and tier II. Also, a defence innovation hub is being set up under which maximum support of Rs 20 crore will be given by the government. At this hub they will develop and indigenise certain number of items,” Kumar added.

“The UP Defence Corridor generated Rs 360 crore of investment and we expect much more in Tamil Nadu”, the defence secretary added.

The defence corridor will be created in the state with Chennai, Hosur, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchirapalli as major nodes. These are expected to kick start a vibrant & self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem, officials added.

Read Also| Intel CEO search: The chipmaker still hasn’t found what it’s looking for

The state government has been working on a defence and aerospace policy to attract national and international companies to set up their base in the aerospace park in Sriperumbudur (Chennai) in an area of around 250 acres( expandable to 700 acres).

As was reported by FinancialExpress.com last year, Tamil Nadu industries minister MC Sampath had said, “Aerospace is one of the sectors identified as a growth area and Tier I, Tier II and Tier III companies will set their facilities.”

So far, several European aerospace and defence companies have started operating out of Tamil Nadu. The proposed corridor is expected to build on the existing defence ecosystem in the form of Ordnance Factory Boards, vendors working with defence Public Sector Undertakings and other allied industries, according to an official press release.

The aim behind such corridors as announced in the Union Budget of 2018-19 for UP and Tamil Nadu was to bolster interaction between all industry players in order to create long-term synergy and eventually develop the area into a defence production powerhouse.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor to become a hub for aerospace components
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition