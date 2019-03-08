Tamil Nadu CM seeks Param Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 5:16 PM

Abhinandan Varthaman had shot down Pakistan's one of the advanced fighter jets F-16 by MiG-21 Bison before he was hit. Palaniswami has a written to the Prime Minister seeking the country's highest military honour to the Wing Commander.

Abhinandan, Abhinandan news, Abhinandan, Param Vir Chakra, Param Vir Chakra Abhinandan, Balakot strikePalaniswami has a written to the Prime Minister seeking the country’s highest military honour to the Wing Commander. (IE)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Param Vir Chakra on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman — the IAF pilot who shot down Pakistan’s one of the advanced fighter jets F-16 by MiG-21 Bison before he was hit.

Palaniswami has a written to the Prime Minister seeking the country’s highest military honour to the Wing Commander. “Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman displayed amazing poise and confidence in the face of adverse conditions, which has won him many hearts across the country. It is appropriate that he be awarded India’s highest military honour Param Vir Chakra for displaying most inimitable gallantry and valour,” the chief minister writes.

CM Palaniswami also recalled how Varthaman had shot down a Pakistan Air Force fighter jet when it tried to violate India’s air space. The air force pilot was part of the package that was dispatched to thwart Pakistan’s attempt of hitting military installations in Kashmir, a day after IAF destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

However, Varthaman was shot down and drifted away to Pakistan. The Wing Commander returned home after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to release him as a ‘peace gesture’.

Earlier this week, Rajasthan Minister for Education Govind Singh Dotasra said that the state government had decided to include the story of wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s bravery in school textbooks. Informing about the move, the minister put out a tweet saying ‘the government has decided to honour the exemplary courage shown by Abhinandan on the soil of Pakistan’.

Last week, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Wing Commander Abhinandan and reportedly conveyed to him that the entire nation is proud of his courage and determination.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Tamil Nadu CM seeks Param Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition