Tamil Nadu CM seeks Param Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Param Vir Chakra on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman — the IAF pilot who shot down Pakistan’s one of the advanced fighter jets F-16 by MiG-21 Bison before he was hit.

Palaniswami has a written to the Prime Minister seeking the country’s highest military honour to the Wing Commander. “Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman displayed amazing poise and confidence in the face of adverse conditions, which has won him many hearts across the country. It is appropriate that he be awarded India’s highest military honour Param Vir Chakra for displaying most inimitable gallantry and valour,” the chief minister writes.

CM Palaniswami also recalled how Varthaman had shot down a Pakistan Air Force fighter jet when it tried to violate India’s air space. The air force pilot was part of the package that was dispatched to thwart Pakistan’s attempt of hitting military installations in Kashmir, a day after IAF destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

However, Varthaman was shot down and drifted away to Pakistan. The Wing Commander returned home after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to release him as a ‘peace gesture’.

Earlier this week, Rajasthan Minister for Education Govind Singh Dotasra said that the state government had decided to include the story of wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s bravery in school textbooks. Informing about the move, the minister put out a tweet saying ‘the government has decided to honour the exemplary courage shown by Abhinandan on the soil of Pakistan’.

Last week, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Wing Commander Abhinandan and reportedly conveyed to him that the entire nation is proud of his courage and determination.