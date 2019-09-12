Talks with Pakistan only on Occupied Kashmir! Army Chief Bipin Rawat sends a strong message

The government on August 5 had scrapped the provisions of Article 370, under which Jammu and Kashmir had got a special status and had bifurcated in two Union Territories. (File photo: PTI)

Indian Army is ready to take Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and make it part of India once the government decides what it wants to do, says the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. The Army chief said that the Army is ready and is waiting for the government orders. His comments come days after defense minister Rajnath Singh had said on Sunday, that India will hold talks only regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, from now on.

At the `Jan Aashirwad Yatra’ at Kalka in Haryana, the minister in his address had said: “Article 370 was abrogated in J&K for its development.” Adding, if talks will ever happen with Pakistan it will be only about POK. The minister had said that Pakistan was knocking on the doors of the international community and telling them that India has made a mistake. Once Pakistan stops its support to terror only then the talks will happen, he said.

He urged the people to help in maintaining peace and security in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that since the people of Kashmir has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for almost three decades. Peace should be given a chance and the government should be allowed to bring in development in the region as it will help all.

The Chief said that the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has been done in an effort to integrate the people of the region with India. And, once peace is there in the region, people will realize what they have been missing for 30 years. “They will get what they had not during all those years.”

