Taliban gains more ground in Afghanistan; India evacuates its diplomats from Mazar-e-Sharif

According to reports, a major clash is expected as the government of President Ashraf Ghani is set to give a tough fight to save the city from falling to the Taliban. (Photo Credit: PTI)

India gives an urgent call for evacuating its nations from Mazar-e-Sharif, which is the fourth-largest city of Afghanistan, as the security situation there deteriorates as Taliban continues to gain more ground.

A special flight from India will be leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif after evacuating Indians as violence intensifies around the capital city of Balkh province there.

The announcement about the special flight was made through the Twitter handle of the Indian Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif and urged the Indian nations in and around the area to leave on the special flight.

The Indian citizens keen on leaving the place were asked to submit their details including their name, details of their passport to the Indian consulate on urgent basis.

Also, the Indian Embassy in Kabul which is still operating shared a list of security advisories for all the Indians in Afghanistan, stating that they should keep themselves updated on the flights available departing from different cities for India.

It also has asked the Indian companies who are operating in Afghanistan to pull out their employees immediately from various project sites before air travels are stopped. After their conquest of Kunduz, which is close to the border of Tajikistan, the Taliban continues their push into various cities across the war torn Afghanistan and has reached the periphery of the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. A mainly non-Pashtoon dominated city, Kunduz fell to the Taliban on Sunday.

Deteriorating law and order

With India starting the process of evacuation, it shows how the situation in that country has deteriorated. And it has become difficult for the safety and security of the foreign nationals. The US and the UK have also asked their nationals to leave at the earliest.

There are around 1500 Indian who are currently in Afghanistan as per the government data.

The Indian advisory has asked all the Indians in Afghanistan to register themselves with the consulates and the members of the Indian media there have been asked to register themselves for a personalized briefing with the Public Affairs and Security Wing of the Indian Embassy.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online, in July the Indian government had pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulates based in Kandahar.

IAF sends a transport aircraft

The Indian Air Force has dispatched a special transport aircraft to bring back the diplomats, officials, staff members as well as the ITBP personnel.

The complete draw down of the US forces is expected to be complete by August 31, 2021.