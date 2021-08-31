Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Latest Live Updates: US ends its ‘longest war’ as last of American troops depart from Kabul

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today Live Updates: The US has officially ended its longest war. As the last of the American troops departed from Kabul, the Pentagon confirmed that ‘not a single US soldier was on the Afghan soil.’ This comes amid the lightning takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and a suicide attack that claimed the lives of 13 US soldiers. Twenty years ago, the US launched its mission to ‘smoke out’ the al Qaeda terrorists hiding in the mountains of Afghanistan. Later, it became America’s ‘longest war’. Even after the stunning capture of the world’s most wanted terrorist Osama bin Laden, the US forces stayed in Afghanistan to help the pro-democracy leaders in governance. But experts say that even despite two decades, nothing much has changed for Afghanistan. The Taliban is back in Kabul and nobody knows what will happen next.
Highlights
America's 20-year-old military presence in Afghanistan has ended, President Joe Biden announced, hours after the United States withdrew all of its soldiers from the war-ravaged country. ‘Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended,’ he said, thanking armed forces for their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled -- in the early hours of Tuesday (August 31) ‘ with no further loss of American lives. Biden said he will address the nation on Tuesday. ‘For now, I will report that it was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned. Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead’ The president said he has asked the Secretary of State to lead the continued coordination with US international partners to ensure safe passage for any Americans, Afghan partners and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan. - PTI
Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as by Americans from Afghanistan, former president Donald Trump has said as the United States flew its last military flight out of Kabul bringing back all of its armed forces from the country. ‘Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan,’ Trump said as the longest American war came to an end, with the Taliban regaining power in the country which they had lost after the American invasion weeks after the September 9/11 attacks. ‘In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the USD 85 billion dollars in cost,’ Trump said. - PTI
The United Nations Security Council, under India's Presidency, adopted a resolution demanding that the Afghanistan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter and train terrorists. The resolution said that it expects that the Taliban will adhere to commitments made by it regarding the safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and foreign nationals. The Council adopted the resolution proposed by France, the UK and the US with 13 Council members voting in favour and Russia and China abstaining. This was the first resolution adopted by the Council on the situation in Afghanistan following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban and came on the penultimate day of India's Presidency of the Security Council for the month of August. - PTI
Ending the 20-year-old war in Afghanistan is a historic accomplishment of President Joe Biden, Indian-American Democratic leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria has said. Bhutoria has been one of the strongest supporters of Biden from the very first day of his presidential campaign. ‘This is a historic accomplishment and milestone achievement by President Biden to put an end to this chaotic and 20 years long war,’ Bhutoria, who is from the Silicon Valley, said. He said Biden as a commander in chief successfully led troops and diplomats to carry out ‘this highly risky mission in Kabul with unparalleled results’. - PTI
The Taliban have to earn international legitimacy and support, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. He said the group can do this by meeting its commitments and obligations. ‘The Taliban seek international legitimacy and support. Our message is: any legitimacy and any support will have to be earned,’ Blinken said in an address to the nation hours after the US concluded its mission to Afghanistan early Tuesday. ‘The Taliban can do that by meeting commitments and obligations ‘ on freedom of travel; respecting the basic rights of the Afghan people, including women and minorities; upholding its commitments on counterterrorism; not carrying out reprisal violence against those who choose to stay in Afghanistan; and forming an inclusive government that can meet the needs and reflect the aspirations of the Afghan people,’ he said. - PTI
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Afghanistan crisis. Today, the US has finally confirmed that there are no American soldiers left in Afghanistan. So what was the cost of the war? Well, if you strictly look at the financial aspect, the war cost the US around 2 trillion USD. In the last 20 years, 47,000 Afghan civilians lost their lives whereas nearly 2,500 US servicemen and women died in the line of duty.