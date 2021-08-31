Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Latest Live Updates: US ends its ‘longest war’ as last of American troops depart from Kabul

A US Marine checks a woman as she goes through the Evacuation Control Center during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan capital Kabul. (Reuters photo)

Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Crisis News Today Live Updates: The US has officially ended its longest war. As the last of the American troops departed from Kabul, the Pentagon confirmed that ‘not a single US soldier was on the Afghan soil.’ This comes amid the lightning takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and a suicide attack that claimed the lives of 13 US soldiers. Twenty years ago, the US launched its mission to ‘smoke out’ the al Qaeda terrorists hiding in the mountains of Afghanistan. Later, it became America’s ‘longest war’. Even after the stunning capture of the world’s most wanted terrorist Osama bin Laden, the US forces stayed in Afghanistan to help the pro-democracy leaders in governance. But experts say that even despite two decades, nothing much has changed for Afghanistan. The Taliban is back in Kabul and nobody knows what will happen next.

