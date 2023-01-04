Taiwan strengthens defence capabilities with US Military sales

The US has given the green light for the sale of the Volcano anti-tank mine-laying system to Taiwan for reportedly $180 million. Developed by the US Army in the 1980s, the Volcano system is capable of dispersing anti-tank and anti-personnel mines from either a ground vehicle or helicopter and could be used to defend against amphibious landings on Taiwan’s beaches.



The sale also includes M977A4 HEMTT 10-ton cargo trucks, M87A1 anti-tank munitions, M88 canister training munitions, M89 training munitions, and logistics support packages, among other forms of assistance. The purpose of the sale is to enhance Taiwan’s capacity for “asymmetric warfare” amid rising tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary. Taiwan strongly rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claim and has stated that it will defend itself in the event of an attack.

Sales could impact US-China Relations

Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation, manufacturers of the munitions and trucks respectively, are the prime contractors for the sale. The move has the potential to further increase tensions between the US and China. Why? Because China views Taiwan as part of its territory and strongly opposes any form of support or recognition of its independence by foreign governments. The US has unofficial ties with Taiwan, including robust defence exchanges and military sales, making it Taiwan’s strongest international backer and main source of arms, which has angered China.



Taiwan’s Asymmetric Warfare Strategy in Face of Chinese Threat

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) frequent military activities near Taiwan have posed severe threats to the self-ruled island and have intensified in recent years. In a 24-hour display of force, China’s military sent 71 aircraft and seven ships towards Taiwan, with 47 of the planes crossing the median line of the 160-kilometre (99-mile) Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary previously recognized by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.



Tensions between both the US and China spiked earlier this year after US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite China’s opposition to the trip. Beijing views visits from foreign governments to the island as de facto recognition of Taiwan’s independence and a challenge to China’s sovereignty claim.



In its announcement of the military sales, the US stated that the sale of the Volcano system to Taiwan serves its national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s efforts to modernise its armed forces and maintain a credible defensive capability. The sale is intended to help the island nation strengthen its defence capabilities in the face of increasing military threats from China.



Analysts also call for Taiwan to invest in traditional, “big-ticket” items such as advanced fighter jets to defend its airspace and deter potential Chinese military aggression. Ultimately, the best approach for Taiwan will likely involve a mix of asymmetric and traditional defence capabilities tailored to the specific threats it faces and its resources.



The situation in the Taiwan Strait is complex and tensions between China and Taiwan, as well as between China and the US, have the potential to escalate.