Taiwan helicopter crash: Top military officer General Shen Yi-ming killed in mishap, 7 others dead

In this March 7, 2019, file photo, Taiwanese top military official Shen Yi-ming salutes as he is introduced to journalists during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo)

Taiwan’s top military officer and seven others died after a helicopter crash-landed in the mountains Thursday, the defence ministry said. Chief of general staff General Shen Yi-ming was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed in mountains near Taipei, according to defence ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen. Five others have been rescued.

Shen, 62, and several top military officials were on a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan county ahead of the lunar new year later this month.